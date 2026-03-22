Israeli defense minister orders to destroy bridges across Litani River in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, March 22. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered to destroy bridges across the Litani River in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to counter the militant Shiite organization Hezbollah.

"The Prime Minister [of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu] and I issued an order to the Israel Defense Forces to immediately destroy bridges over the Litani River that are used for terrorist activities," the Ynet portal quoted him as saying.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under a missile attack from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that this was a retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, Israel began delivering massive strikes on Lebanon’s territory. Later, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive operation against Hezbollah, which may continue "for days.".