MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The EU is at the back of the line for Russian energy resources, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

"The EU is at the end of the queue," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a post by the BRICS News account during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Russia.

Vietnam’s ambassador to Russia, Dang Minh Khoi, previously noted that Pham Minh Chinh’s visit would help strengthen cooperation between the countries in several areas, particularly trade, investment, and energy. The diplomat added that several important agreements on nuclear power plant projects and energy cooperation are expected to be signed.