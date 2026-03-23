Tourist bus plunges off cliff in Peru, nine people killed

BUENOS AIRES, March 23. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed and 15 injured when a tourist bus plunged off a cliff in western Peru, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"Nine people are reported to have died, seven of them at the scene," the report states. Two others died in hospitals. The injured were hospitalized.

According to RPP radio, the bus was carrying tourists from the capital on an excursion to Mount Rajuntay in the Junin Department. For reasons that remain unclear, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which plunged from a height of 80 meters.