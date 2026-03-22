Israeli top brass approves plan of ground operations in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 22. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has approved a plan of targeted ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, approved plans yesterday (Saturday) for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon," it said.

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organization has only begun - at the conclusion of the operation in Iran, Hezbollah will remain alone and isolated. This is a prolonged operation, and we are prepared for it," Zamir was quoted as saying.