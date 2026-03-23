Situation in Strait of Hormuz to normalize when conflict over Iran ends — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will stabilize as soon as the conflict over Iran ends, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the media in response to a TASS question.

"We call for a resolution to this entire conflict, first and foremost, an end to American and Israeli aggression against Iran. Everything that is happening in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of this illegal campaign," he said.

In his opinion, "as soon as the war ends, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will normalize."