Israeli airbase on Mount Meron attacked by Hezbollah

BEIRUT, March 22. /TASS/. Hezbollah has said it attacked an Israeli airbase on Mount Meron, which houses the air operations and electronic warfare command center.

"Islamic resistance fighters struck an enemy target with high-precision missile," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. The base on Mount Meron in Upper Galilee has been attacked by kamikaze drones at least four times.

Other targets hit by Hezbollah included army barracks in Avivim, Biranit, Birket Risha, and Maalot Tarshikh housing Israeli troops who take part in ground operations in Lebanon. Coming under shelling attacks were the border settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Misgav Am, Zarit, and Hanita.