Fire in central Moscow extinguished, three people died

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A fire in central Moscow has been extinguished, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The fire in Moscow was extinguished on an area of 100 square meters. Unfortunately, three people died," the ministry said.

Earlier, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported one person killed and five injured.

According to the source, two people died while receiving medical assistance and undergoing resuscitation efforts.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the fire occurred in the elevator hall and partially on the stairwell of the second floor of a nine-story residential building on Nikoloyamskaya Street. Fire and rescue units evacuated 19 people, including five children. A total of 86 personnel and 23 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.