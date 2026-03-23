Iranian authorities announce arrest of group cooperating with Israel

RABAT, March 23. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have announced the arrest of a group of individuals in North Khorasan province acting in the interests of Israel, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the head of police in North Khorasan, "thanks to careful monitoring of intelligence information and technical measures, a number of individuals linked to hostile networks that acted against the country’s security and on the side of the enemies were identified and arrested." The police chief added that security forces in North Khorasan had "dealt a fatal blow to agents of an international network" allegedly run by Israel.

The police chief of Iran’s northeastern province also said that "the identification and arrest of agents and traitors in the city of Bojnurd [the administrative center of North Khorasan] is ongoing."