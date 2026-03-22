Slovenia’s opposition Democratic Party narrowly winning parliamentary elections

BELGRADE, March 22. /TASS/. The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Janez Jansa is narrowly winning Sunday’s regular parliamentary elections with 28.8% of votes, the State Elections Commission said after counting 65.2% of ballots.

The ruling Freedom Movement of Prime Minister Robert Golob is coming second with 28.2% of votes, although exit polls indicated its lead.

The ruling movement’s coalition partners, Social Democrats, and the coalition of Left and Vesna parties are scoring 6.9% and 5% of votes, respectively.

The center-right bloc of the New Slovenia - Christian Democrats, the Slovenian People’s Party, and the Fokus party (9.6%), the Democrats party of former member of the Social Democratic Party and Foreign Minister Anze Logar (6.6%), and the Resnica party (5.6%) are also on track to win seats in the national legislature.