MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian people can emerge from the geopolitical slaughter only with Russia’s assistance, thus avoiding the fate of being used as a battering ram by the collective West, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

He noted that during this period of turbulent trials, Ukrainians faced one choice: "to be with Russia, or to be enslaved or exploited as henchmen." The politician emphasized that "Ukrainians have been used as a battering ram against Russia by the Turks, the Poles, the Germans, and now by the collective West as a whole."

"How can we resist this? As before, be with Russia. <...> The Ukrainian people can only emerge from this geopolitical carnage jointly with Russia and within its sphere, and there is no other way," he wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

Medvedchuk believes that Ukraine’s neutrality will not be tolerated in the West, and therefore all talk "of some kind of neutrality criminally delays this process, while people, intoxicated by propaganda, go to die and kill for false goals and alien interests."