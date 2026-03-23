Iran accuses US of hiding true death toll from aggression against republic

TEHRAN, March 23. /TASS/. The US military is concealing the real number of dead and wounded during the aggression against Iran, according to Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Iranian Khatam-al Anbiya headquarters.

"Your misguided policies are causing American soldiers to die daily in the war you initiated, shedding blood, while you refuse to provide the US people and their families with accurate statistics on casualties, strictly censoring news about the conflict. If your army were to release accurate and timely data on the dead and wounded, in addition to the collapse of your timid and fearful forces and your soldiers’ insubordination toward their commanders, you would face firm resistance from your own citizens in the United States, who will not allow you to send their children to die," Zolfaghari said during a briefing, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

"Politicians! Especially [Donald] Trump, America's reckless president! You won't succeed in this war and aggression against mighty Iran by staging a media circus," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.