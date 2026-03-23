Moscow Military District receives new remote-controlled machine gun modules

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The latest Trufel remote-controlled heavy machine gun module has been deployed with the Moscow Military District (MMD), the district's press service reported.

"The latest Trufel modules for remote control of 12.7mm Kord and NSV machine guns have been introduced into service with the formations, forces, and military units of the Moscow Military District," the statement reads.

The Trufel module is designed for remote operation of heavy machine guns and allows for real-time target observation and accurate fire at ranges of up to 2 km. The Trufel consists of a mount, an optical sighting unit for around-the-clock combat thanks to a laser rangefinder, thermal imager, and night vision device, and an operator console for wired control of the module from a sheltered position.

Power is supplied by a battery, which allows the Trufel to operate for up to two days without recharging. In addition, software helps the operator monitor the amount of ammunition used and the remaining rounds in the belt, as well as select the firing mode: single shots, three-, five-, and ten-round bursts, or continuous fire.