Sustainable economic growth in Russia must occur with slowing inflation — Putin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Sustainable economic growth in Russia must occur with slowing inflation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues

"We must return to a path of sustainable economic growth. Of course, [this should occur] with slowing inflation and maintaining stability in the labor market," the head of state said.

He noted that, at first glance, these are contradictory goals.

"But we have talked about the need to strive for this result. It's not easy, of course, but we must strive for it," Putin added.