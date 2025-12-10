BERLIN, December 10. /TASS/. The amount of new military aid to Ukraine in 2025 may fall to its lowest level since the start of the conflict in 2022 due to reduced US support, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks data on support for Kiev, reported.

"Based on the data available through October, Europe has not been able to sustain the momentum of the first half of 2025. The recent slowdown makes it difficult for Europe to fully offset the absence of US military aid in 2025," expert Christoph Trebesch said. If this slow pace continues, 2025 will be the year with the lowest level of new aid allocations to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022, he noted.

According to the institute's estimates, Europe has allocated only about 4.2 billion euros in new military aid to Ukraine. Experts say this is "far too little to offset the halt in US support." "At the same time, the disparities within Europe widened. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom increased their allocations substantially but remained below the levels seen in the Nordic countries in relative terms. Italy and Spain contributed very little," the institute said in a statement.

Germany nearly tripled its average monthly allocations, while France and the UK more than doubled theirs. However, when measured against GDP in 2021, all three countries lagged significantly behind the leading Scandinavian donors — Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. "The contrast with Italy and Spain was even stronger: neither increased its military allocations in 2025," the statement noted. According to experts, Italy reduced its already low level of allocations by 15% compared to 2022-2024.

Military aid reached a record high in the first half of 2025 but fell sharply in the summer, a trend that continued into September and October. "At the current rate, military aid allocations fall short of what would be needed to replace missing US support. While annual allocations averaged roughly 41.6 billion euros in 2022-2024 (including Europe, the US, and other donors), only 32.5 billion euros has been allocated so far in 2025. To reach previous levels, an additional 9.1 billion euros would need to be allocated by year-end, requiring a monthly allocation rate more than twice as high as in recent months," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said.

Russia has repeatedly stated that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict.