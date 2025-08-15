Trump says Belarusian leader tells him of Putin’s willingness to make deal on Ukraine

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in a phone call, told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make an agreement on Ukraine.

"He [Lukashenko] is friends with President Putin, as you know, very, very close neighbors, and they work together. And he thinks that President Putin wants to make a deal," Trump told Fox News on the Air Force One flight to Anchorage, Alaska.

According to Trump, Lukashenko was "very positive" about the Russia-US summit in Alaska. "He said he has great respect for me and for the country, but he didn't have a lot of respect for our country under a certain different leader (Joe Biden - TASS), and I can understand that because no one else did either," Trump added.