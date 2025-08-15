{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump says Belarusian leader tells him of Putin's willingness to make deal on Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko is friends with President Putin, and they work together, and he thinks that President Putin wants to make a deal, the US leader said

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in a phone call, told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make an agreement on Ukraine.

"He [Lukashenko] is friends with President Putin, as you know, very, very close neighbors, and they work together. And he thinks that President Putin wants to make a deal," Trump told Fox News on the Air Force One flight to Anchorage, Alaska.

According to Trump, Lukashenko was "very positive" about the Russia-US summit in Alaska. "He said he has great respect for me and for the country, but he didn't have a lot of respect for our country under a certain different leader (Joe Biden - TASS), and I can understand that because no one else did either," Trump added.

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
