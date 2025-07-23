Kiev's delegation says discussed defense cooperation with Erdogan in Ankara

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ahead of the third round of negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Ukraine's delegation held talks in Ankara to discuss defense cooperation prospects with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

Erdogan confirmed the meeting on X, posting a photo taken at the presidential residence in Ankara and stating that he had received Yermak.

Ukrainian representatives thanked Turkey and Erdogan for their consistent political support and for providing both security assistance and a venue for negotiations. "We discussed the security environment, challenges to regional stability, and prospects for further defense cooperation between our countries," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian delegation also held a meeting on Wednesday with Akif Cagatay Kilic, senior advisor to the Turkish president, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to Yermak, the talks were constructive.

The Russian delegation to the talks is led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian side is headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. The first two rounds of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev were also held in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2.