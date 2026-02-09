MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The fighting during the special military operation in Ukraine has shown that tanks are still indispensable when used in the right place, Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation weapons cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers, told TASS in an interview.

"Modern warfare has become different. But this does not mean that tanks should be written off. The battles in Ukraine show that a tank is still indispensable in the right place at the right time. This is why let them criticize, practice confirms the correctness of our decisions," Ozdoev said.

Earlier, Ozdoev told TASS that the presence of new and modernized military equipment - the T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M and T-80BVM - is growing in the special military operation zone. Tanks of the T-72 and T-90 families form the basis of the country's armored forces.