Russia’s Su-57 aircraft new system broadens range of aircraft weapons — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft with a new weapons system will broaden the range of aircraft weapons used, the press service of the state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"To fulfill the targets set by the Russian Defense Ministry for the supply of highly sought-after weapons and military equipment to the troops, crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces have accepted the Su-57 aircraft in their new technical configuration. The aircraft has already proven itself during the special military operation. The new technical configuration will provide for the expansion of the range of missions for which this aircraft type is deployed. The advanced capabilities incorporated into the aircraft armament system make it possible to use new types of aircraft weapons," the press service quoted a Su-57 pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces as saying.

The Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter is designed for a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of engaging air, ground, and sea targets. The aircraft can be used around the clock, including in adverse weather conditions and challenging jamming environments.

"The fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft system is the best aircraft in its class, but we’re not resting on our laurels. The fighter has undergone a tremendous evolution and its improvement continues today – the aircraft’s weapons and systems capabilities are being upgraded. This fighter allows us to solve the most important tasks today, demonstrating efficiency and excellent maneuverability and combat capabilities," CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) Vadim Badekha said.