Russia and India cooperate in new directions — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and India have opened up new areas for cooperation, in particular in labor mobility, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said in an interview with Rossiya-24.

"We have a program of military-technical cooperation until 2031. There are new areas in our cooperation, such as labor mobility. We have specifically agreed to work together on the licensed production of the Superjet and on the purchase of a batch of Il-114 T-300 turboprop aircraft," he said.

Alipov said this is only the beginning, and Russia will have to work actively in this direction to "gain a foothold in this niche of the Indian economy."

The ambassador also said that Russia and India have already signed a solid number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental and corporate agreements. "There are 29 [agreements] in total. We have agreed on the strategic directions of our cooperation. In this part, I would like to highlight the program for the development of strategic directions until 2030," he added.