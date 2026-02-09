US wants to suppress competitors with sanctions against Russian oil companies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The US is suppressing competitors through unfair methods by imposing sanctions against Russian oil companies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The West is reluctant to relinquish its formerly dominant positions. With the arrival of the [US President Donald] Trump administration, this struggle to suppress competitors became particularly pronounced and open," he said in an interview with the international network TV BRICS.

"The Washington administration under Donald Trump did not conceal its ambitions: dominate in energy, restrict competitors," the minister said. "Unfair methods have been used against us: banning Russian oil companies like Lukoil and Rosneft," he added.

On October 22, 2025, the US Treasury Department announced restrictions against Rosneft and Lukoil. At the same time, it published several general licenses. According to these documents, certain operations aimed at terminating interactions with companies and structures controlled by them were permitted until November 21. Later, the financial department extended the licenses, which allow certain transactions with Lukoil concerning the company's foreign assets, from November 21 to December 13.

Lavrov said earlier Moscow was surprised that Washington imposed sanctions against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft shortly after the Anchorage summit.