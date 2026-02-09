World watching effectiveness of Russian combat equipment — Unmanned Systems

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. The entire world is watching the operation of Russian equipment used in modern armed conflicts, a spokesman of the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

"We expect a strong interest in Rosoboronexport’s presentation, which will feature the new Sarma MLRS, along with our Supercam S350 UAV and the Planshet-A artillery control system. This is a marketing strategy that the entire Russian industry is currently demonstrating. These aren’t just pipe dreams or pretty pictures, not developments of the 2030s, but equipment that has proven itself in real, modern combat operations. Several military conflicts are currently underway, and the rest of the world is watching what equipment is currently being used in them and how it performs. The Supercam series of drones, Russian artillery, and other systems are clearly demonstrating their effectiveness today," the company said.

According to Unmanned Systems, the Supercam S350 UAV has gained media popularity thanks to its impressive performance. "This also leaves its mark; the drone is very common on the front and is one of the main reconnaissance drones of the Russian Armed Forces. The unmanned aerial vehicle is also evolving, as we constantly interact with the military personnel who use it and upgrade it. Supercam is constantly evolving, acquiring new capabilities," the company representatives said.

On February 9, Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will present to the foreign press a new weapon, the Sarma MLRS, which is on display in Riyadh as part of a unified reconnaissance and strike system. Along with the MLRS, the Supercam S350 drone, designed for target detection and target marking, and the Planshet-A artillery fire control system on the Atlet armored chassis will be on display.