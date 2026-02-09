UAVs ineffective in case of massive hypersonic strike — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The West is focusing on the development of missile and hypersonic technologies and isn’t writing off tanks, as drones wouldn’t be effective in a massive hypersonic strike, including with special warheads, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Arms Cluster Industrial Director of the state tech corporation Rostec, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, told TASS in an interview on the occasion of the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the popular view that drones will become the primary war weapon in the future, while traditional systems, including armored vehicles, can be discarded, is not unreasonable. However, one cannot unequivocally assert that a future war will be solely a drone war, Ozdoyev noted. In his opinion, the proponents of this idea are attempting to draw general conclusions based on the specific experience of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"If you take a closer look, the West is focusing on the development of missile and hypersonic technologies, on the further development of aircraft and naval forces, and on the creation of space combat systems. And at the same time, they have no intention of decommissioning armored vehicles; on the contrary, they are planning to create new models. Because drones won’t be of any use in the face of a massive strike with hypersonic weapons, including those with special warheads," he said.

Ozdoyev added that, tanks, for example, "will be in greater demand in high-intensity war as the most resilient battlefield vehicles that maintain combat effectiveness even in the face of weapons of mass destruction."