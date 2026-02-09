Ukrainian forces attack Russia’s Belgorod Region using 60 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, February 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region using 60 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired over 20 projectiles over the past day, the regional operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

"In the Borisov district, the village of Berezovka was attacked by three drones. On the territory of one facility, an outbuilding was set on fire. Additionally, a power line was damaged. Some residents of the village are temporarily without electricity," the operational headquarters wrote, adding that emergency services will begin repair work after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian military launched 1 fixed-wing drone at the city of Belgorod, while the Belgorodsky, Gubkinsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, and Starooskolsky districts were hit with 28 UAVs and 10 projectiles, with no damage reported. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked using 13 projectiles and 16 drones, damaging 1 apartment in a multi-unit building and 2 private houses.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked using 12 UAVs, damaging a social facility, a power line, an infrastructure object, a private house, with another private house destroyed by fire. Some residents of the village of Rzhevka are temporarily without electricity. Emergency crews will begin repair work after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry.