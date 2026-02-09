Russian S-400 air defense system effective in combating ATACMS — Almaz-Antey

RIYADH /Saudi Arabia/, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system has proven highly effective in defeating modern Western missiles, including ATACMS, during the special military operation and a recent Indo-Pakistani armed conflict, said Alexander Vedrov, Deputy General Director of the Almaz-Antey corporation.

"There are well-known facts of the successful experience of the combat use of the S-400 air defense system during the special military operation in Ukraine, where this system has proven to be highly effective in the fight against modern Western missiles, including American ATACMS, and the recent Indo-Pakistani armed conflict. This experience has demonstrated that by combat effectiveness, the S-400 air defense system is significantly superior to its main foreign competitor, the American Patriot air defense system. This is another important positive factor that increases the interest of foreign countries in acquiring our air defense systems," Vedrov told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition, which takes place on February 8-12.

He declined to mention the Middle East states that are interested in the S-400 air defense system. "The main reason is the fierce and at that unfair competition from some foreign exporters, who, using various mechanisms, exert powerful pressure on potential buyers of the air defense systems, trying to gain advantages for their own equipment of similar classes in the markets of these countries in this way," Vedrov said.