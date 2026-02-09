INTERVIEW: Russia develops high-noise-resistant barrage munition — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Rostec's new X-wing barrage munition is highly noise-resistant and maneuverable, Bekhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation arms cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Builders, told TASS in an interview.

"Another new development of ours is a barrage munition. The device has an X-shaped wing and a range of almost a hundred kilometers. Its warhead is enough to disable a tank, infantry fighting vehicle, air defense system, UAV control center, command post, and so on. These barrage munitions are highly noise-resistant and have excellent maneuverability, which allows them to dive at a target from convenient angles and hit the most vulnerable spots," he said.

Ozdoyev singled out new aircraft-type drones, which are actively used during the special military operation. "They can be used in both reconnaissance and strike versions. They are distinguished by their simplicity of execution and mastery by combat units. They are relatively cheap, and their efficiency is high," he said.