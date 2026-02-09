Board of Peace must address root causes of Middle East conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Board of Peace, created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, must address the root causes of the Middle East conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 15th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I would very much like this collective body, which was created at the initiative of President Trump, to truly address the root causes of the conflict," Lavrov said.

He emphasized that such consideration must include Israel, because the two-state solution is at stake.