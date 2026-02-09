China, Russia contribute to creation of more inclusive international system — newspaper

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow are working to strengthen the role of third countries in international institutions, contributing to the creation of a more inclusive global system, the China Daily newspaper writes.

According to the paper, China-Russia cooperation "extends across multilateral platforms, from the deepening influence of BRICS+ and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to constructive roles in the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation mechanism, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening Global South solidarity."

"Rather than seeking to overthrow existing institutions, they are working within and alongside them to amplify underrepresented voices, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable international system," the China Daily points out.