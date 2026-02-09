West’s updated policy on Ukrainian conflict focuses on 'not letting Kiev lose' — diplomat

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. The West has not abandoned its plans to inflict the so-called "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine, but since it became obvious that it would be impossible to reach this objective on the battlefield, the emphasis has begun to shift, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"No one actually abandoned plans to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia. It was previously about achieving this goal primarily via military-technical means, as well as by pumping Ukraine with weapons and military equipment," the diplomat noted.

"When it became clear that Russia would not be defeated on the battlefield, the emphasis gradually began to shift, the process was extended for a longer term, embracing the post-conflict period," Nechayev continued.

"In the updated version [of the West’s policy], the key thesis is now - 'don't let Ukraine lose,'" he said, adding that in order to achieve this goal, "new anti-Russian sanctions are being initiated, a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ is being formed, and guarantees for Kiev's security are currently being drafted, implying a possibility of deploying NATO troops in the territory of Ukraine."

"Therefore, nothing has really changed on this issue," Nechayev noted.

The Russian ambassador pointed to the fact that "not only certain generals and politicians, but also representatives of the German leadership" are pushing for the need for Germany to begin preparing for a conflict against Russia.

"The real purpose of such statements is to justify the militarization of the [German] economy, industry and public consciousness under the pretext of an allegedly nearing threat of a Russian attack, which Russian President [Vladimir Putin] repeatedly denied," Nechayev stated.

According to the diplomat’s estimates, the strategic goal is to "weaken and exhaust Russia by increasing the pressure of sanctions," and to drag Russia into "another arms race, thus prolonging the conflict."

"Berlin's participation in strengthening NATO's eastern flank, including through the permanent deployment of a German military brigade in Lithuania, the growing discussions about Germany's possible acquisition of its own nuclear arms as well as plans to deploy US intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Germany, fit into the same confrontational paradigm," Nechayev said.

"The ultimate goal remains the same and it is about the notorious defeat of Russia," he continued. "To reach this objective, Western elites are ready to consciously resort to the most unpopular and painful steps that inflict harm on their own countries and peoples."

"Germany, which remains the main Western European sponsor of the criminal, thoroughly corrupt Kiev regime, is no exception to this case," Nechayev added.