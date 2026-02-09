Musk vows to cover legal fees for witnesses in Epstein case

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. US billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to cover legal fees for anyone willing to give court testimony in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will pay for the defense of anyone who speaks the truth about this and is sued for doing so," he wrote a comment on X. Musk raised the question of why Epstein's client list had not been submitted to the US Congress for subsequent publication earlier.

Epstein was detained by law enforcement agencies in New York State on July 6, 2019. The prosecution stated that evidence existed showing he had organized visits by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old, to his Manhattan residence between 2002 and 2005. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included a significant number of current and former officials not only from the US but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), prominent entrepreneurs, and celebrities. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the US was halted following his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.