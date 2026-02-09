Kim Jong Un congratulated soldiers serving in Kursk Region

PYONGYANG, February 9. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has congratulated the military serving in the Kursk Region on the founding day of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

"Especially on the occasion of the Army's Founding Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the commanders and soldiers of the foreign special operation forces who carry out the Motherland's orders in combat positions in a distant foreign land for the honor of the heroic army, to those for whom I feel a strong longing today," he said during a visit to the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the national armed forces on February 8, KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

He was met by the leading personnel of the Defense Ministry and commanders of large formations. Kim Jong Un reviewed the guard of honor and took part in the flag-raising ceremony.

"As everyone assumes, this year will be the year of tremendous changes, when the KPA's struggle front will become even wider, and it will have to fight with great zeal. This is why the next five years, highlighted by the IX Party Congress, will be the years when the special, irreplaceable role of our army will increase even more," Kim Jong Un said.

He expressed gratitude to the command staff of the Defense Ministry and the political personnel of large formations, who are making great efforts to consistently implement the military policy of the Workers' Party of Korea. The head of state took a photo with those present at the ceremony and listened to the performance of the Central Military Orchestra. Then he watched sports competitions and met with the retired generals invited to the celebrations.

"The congratulatory visit of Comrade Kim Jong Un to the Defense Ministry served as a significant moment that strengthened the consciousness of the noble mission and enthusiasm of the KPA soldiers, who are determined to always play a vanguard role in the sacred struggle to protect the sovereignty of the state, the right to development, the fate and future of the people," KCNA summarizes.