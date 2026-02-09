MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Tyulpan mortars of the West battlegroup have destroyed Ukraine’s fortified underground command posts and positions in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov Region while performing firing tasks, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The units of self-propelled Tyulpan mortars of the 45th Svirsky heavy artillery brigade of the West battlegroup of forces destroyed fortified underground command posts and positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov Region. The destruction of the Ukrainian facilities was recorded by means of objective control of the troops of the unmanned systems," it said in a statement.

It said that Ukraine used the destroyed facilities for the accumulation, distribution and rotation of personnel. Mortar crews received information about the location of enemy targets from the reconnaissance crews of unmanned systems troops in the 68th Sevastopol Motorized Rifle Division.

The ministry said that the 2C4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar is one of the most formidable weapons of destruction. The destructive ability of the 240-mm projectile destroys enemy's buried targets, including manpower, infrastructure, weapons and equipment. Commander of the mortar platoon with the code sign Bolshoi said that the mortar was a priority target for the enemy.