WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has concluded that US financier Jeffrey Epstein did not run a network providing underage sexual services to influential individuals, the Associated Press (AP) reported upon analyzing the documentation from the US Department of Justice.

The FBI meticulously examined Epstein’s bank records and emails, and conducted searches of his residences. Over several years, it interviewed his victims and investigated his connections with some of the world’s most powerful people. The Bureau concluded that the financier sexually abused underage girls but did not find sufficient evidence that he ran a prostitution network. For instance, the FBI did not identify any links between Epstein’s payments and criminal activity. Individuals interviewed by the Bureau’s agents reported that the sexual abuse was perpetrated not by Epstein, but by other people. FBI documentation states that there "was not enough evidence to federally charge these individuals, so the cases were referred to local law enforcement." Testimonies from some victims included false details about their contacts with Epstein. "No other victim has described being expressly directed by either [Gislaine] Maxwell or [Jeffrey] Epstein to engage in sexual activity with other men," the FBI reported.

On January 30, 2026, the US Department of Justice completed the release of over 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 photographs from Epstein’s dossier. Epstein, a convicted sex offender charged with pedophilia, was associated with numerous high-profile figures, including members of royal families, government officials, businessmen, diplomats, and scientists worldwide. Notably, Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd US President Bill Clinton and the current President Donald Trump. The full disclosure of Epstein’s dossier was mandated by a law passed by Congress in November 2025 and signed by Trump. Epstein’s criminal prosecution was discontinued following his death by suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.