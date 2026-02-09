INTERVIEW: Work on unmanned tanks underway in Russia — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia is working on making tanks unmanned, Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation weapons cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers, told TASS in an interview.

"Tanks will continue to be improved taking into account new realities. I am sure that the tank was, is, and will be a formidable striking force on the battlefield for a long time to come. Another question is that the tank may become unmanned and will change a lot - work in this direction is underway all over the world, and we are working on it, too," said Ozdoev.

Earlier, Ozdoev told TASS that the presence of new and modernized military equipment - the T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M and T-80BVM - is growing in the special military operation zone. Tanks of the T-72 and T-90 families form the basis of the country's armored forces.