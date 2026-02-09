Trump keeps anti-Russian laws adopted under Biden, introduces new sanctions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump not only does not contest the laws that Joe Biden "enacted to punish" Russia but is also introducing new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview for the international network TV BRICS.

"At the same time, despite the statements we have heard from the US administration about resolving the war in Ukraine initiated under Biden, negotiating it off the agenda, and thereby opening clear and promising prospects for mutually beneficial Russian-American investment and other cooperation, all the laws that Biden enacted to punish Russia following the commencement of the special military operation were not challenged by the Trump administration," the minister said. Lavrov pointed out that in April 2025, the effect of Executive Order 14024 on the state of emergency was extended, "the core of which is sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of our gold and foreign currency reserves."

"It explicitly states that this is ‘in connection with Russia’s hostile foreign policy behaviour’," the minister noted. "Examples cited include alleged interference in US elections - which President Trump consistently and categorically opposed - as well as violations of international law and human rights, among other claims. This represents pure ‘Bidenism,’ which Trump and his team reject."

Nevertheless, according to Lavrov, the Trump administration had "the law quietly extended, sanctions against Russia continue." "Sanctions were imposed on Lukoil and Rosneft a few weeks after the very positive Putin-Trump meeting in Anchorage," the top Russian diplomat concluded.