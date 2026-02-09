West unleashes global war against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The West has unleashed a global war against Moscow and is desperately trying to punish its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the international network BRICS TV on Monday.

According to the Russian minister, one of the key objectives of Russia’s Foreign Ministry is to create the most favorable external conditions for the country's internal development and for improving the well-being of its citizens, he noted.

"It is obvious that in the context of a global war unleashed against us and frantic attempts by the West to punish all our partners, demanding that they cease trade as well as military-technical cooperation with us, it is more difficult now for us than it was even 10-15 years ago to do this work and provide for the maximum favorable conditions of interior development," Lavrov noted.

"But this does not make our tasks less relevant. We are doing everything possible to adequately cope with these tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians should be the first to judge," Lavrov stressed.