Putin's initiative for Eurasian security architecture is gaining momentum — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to create a Eurasian security architecture is gaining momentum and attracting greater interest of other countries, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The initiative that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched in 2024 to strengthen Eurasian security and build a continental security architecture is gaining momentum and attracting increasing interest," Lavrov said in an interview with the international network BRICS TV.

In his opinion, "Crucially, this concept of security, involving all continental states, rests on a solid foundation - the Greater Eurasian Partnership." In his view, "The stronger the links between regional and sub-regional integration organizations, the firmer the basis for a comprehensive security model."

Lavrov noted that "the process of forming a Greater Eurasian Partnership is underway." "The process began with cooperation among the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and ASEAN, while also taking into account China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The heads of these organizations meet regularly to exchange information on their respective plans, allowing for the implementation of projects with greater efficiency and fewer redundancies through collaboration," Lavrov explained.

He drew attention to the fact that "This cooperative approach is evident in initiatives such as the North-South International Transport Corridor, projects linking South Asia to Russia’s Far East, and schemes involving joint use of the Northern Sea Route. These processes continue to progress."