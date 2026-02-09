INTERVIEW: Howitzers show high efficiency during special military operation — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The new Russian howitzers demonstrate high efficiency of combat use in the special operation zone, their high degree of automation makes it possible to reduce the time for performing firing tasks to three minutes, Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation weapons cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers, told TASS in an interview.

"The troops regularly receive new howitzers. These are both tracked Msta-S, including the latest modifications, as well as new wheeled Malva and Giatsint-K. Moreover, wheeled howitzers combine both classic artillery solutions and the latest advances in automation and fire control. Their key qualities, as in the case of the Sarma, are mobility and a new fire control system. The wheeled guns can accelerate up to 90 km/h on the highway. And a high degree of automation makes it possible to reduce the time required to complete a firing task to 2-3 minutes," Ozdoev said.

He said that Russian howitzers are currently demonstrating high combat effectiveness in their combat zone. Besides, using this experience, all products are continuously being improved - changes and improvements are being made to the design.