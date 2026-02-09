Russia sees Post-Soviet space as foreign policy priority — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow sees the post-Soviet space, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as foreign policy priorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the TV BRICS international network.

When asked to assess the Foreign Ministry’s achievements, he said: "It is probably not for us to judge." "We have the President, to whom we are subordinated in accordance with the Constitution, and who defines Russia’s foreign policy, including approving the Foreign Policy Concept. The latest version was endorsed in March 2023 and reflects the significant, long-term, systemic changes occurring globally, which dominate the focus of our practical work," he noted.

According to Lavrov, specific plans for trade, economic, investment and scientific cooperation, as well as for joint activities on the international stage, are developed with partner countries based on agreements between presidents and prime ministers. "Particular attention is naturally paid to the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and, more broadly, the post-Soviet space," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

He added that "this everyday work is built on long-term planning and delivers tangible, mutual benefits both for us and for our partners."