Russia shoots down 69 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces shot down 69 Ukrainian drones over the regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, 69 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense systems on duty: 28 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region, 27 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, five UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, three UAVs over the territory of the Tula Region, two UAVs each over the territories of the Oryol and Kaluga Regions and one UAV each over the territories of the Astrakhan and Voronezh Regions," the military department said.