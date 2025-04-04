US remains optimistic about peace settlement in Ukraine — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about a peace settlement in Ukraine, but realizes that the negotiation process will be hard, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Hopefully, we are going to make progress towards peace. [The negotiation process] will be difficult, but I'm optimistic," he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

The top US diplomat also suggested that in order to achieve peace, Russia and Ukraine should make concessions that are acceptable to both sides. "Concrete steps" are needed for further progress in the negotiation process, he emphasized.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow takes Washington's proposed models and solutions on Ukraine very seriously, but also has its own well-thought-out set of priorities and approaches to this issue.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, conditions for avoiding escalation and a number of international issues with his US counterpart Donald Trump by telephone. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin agreed with the US leader's proposal that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine mutually refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. According to the White House, the sides also agreed to begin technical talks on the introduction of a ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire and permanent peace. The Kremlin stressed that a key condition for working on the settlement of the conflict should be a complete halt to foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kiev.