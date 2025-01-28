MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. The West finds Georgia's foreign policy course objectionable and tries to destabilize the situation in the country, Temur Pipia, secretary general of the Georgian Solidarity for Peace party, told TASS.

"Changing Georgia's current foreign policy course is in the interests of our European and US 'partners,' for it asserts the country's neutral status and aims at non-adherence to anti-Russian sanctions and, most importantly, to certain military actions against Russia. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party did not succumb to provocation and did not go against South Ossetia or Abkhazia, which would definitely have entailed dangerous consequences of a military nature. The events of 2008 would have repeated themselves, advancing the West's interests," he said.

The protests could "definitely" be seen as attempts to destabilize Georgia, which left the West unsatisfied with its recent decisions. "In fact, the opposition follows orders of the West - namely Brussels and Washington - that control it financially or in other ways. They tried to destabilize the situation several times, both before and during the elections, eager to disavow and undo the results of the elections and ruin the newly established normalcy in Georgia," the politician noted, adding that the goal was to bring pro-Western forces to power so that they could carry out tasks from external curators.

Working as an observer at the presidential election in Belarus, Pipia praised the fact that the republic managed to hold the voting peacefully even under external pressure. Vice-Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev, who was the coordinator of the group of international observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly at Belarus' presidential elections, noted that the West is irritated by the sovereignty of Belarus. At the same time, he named Russia, Belarus, and Georgia among those countries that do not allow interference in their internal affairs.

Relations between Georgia and the West

Relations with Georgia deteriorated after the parliamentary elections that took place on October 26, 2024. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party won the elections, but the opposition and former President Salome Zourabichvili rejected the legitimacy of the results of the vote. Since November 4, opponents of the government have been holding rallies demanding new elections. People started to rally en masse after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that the ruling party had decided not to put the issue of EU accession on the agenda until the end of 2028 and to refuse all budgetary grants from the community. On November 30, the US Department of State informed that Washington had decided to suspend its strategic partnership with Georgia.