New Pentagon chief vows to strengthen US defense industry, deterrence capabilities

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, plans to strengthen the American defense industry and deterrence capabilities, according to a statement released by the US Department of Defense.

"We will rebuild our military by matching threats to capabilities. This means reviving our defense industrial base, reforming our acquisition process, passing a financial audit, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies. We will remain the strongest and most lethal force in the world," he said in the statement.

"We will reestablish deterrence by defending our homeland — on the ground and in the sky. We will work with allies and partners to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by Communist China, as well as supporting the President’s priority to end wars responsibly and reorient to key threats. We will stand by our allies — and our enemies are on notice," Hegseth continued.

Hegseth, 44, a former Fox News personality and decorated veteran, was approved as US defense secretary by the Senate on Friday. Vice President JD Vance, in his role as president of the Senate, cast the decisive vote to break a tie during the confirmation vote.