Hamas confirms Israel releasing first group of Palestinian prisoners

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian radical organization Hamas has confirmed that Israel had released the first group of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli hostages freed on Sunday.

"We congratulate the people of Palestine on the release of the first group of our prisoners from Israeli jails within the framework of the swap deal," the movement said on its official Telegram channel. Hamas insists that many of the freed prisoners are allegedly in poor psychological and physical condition without citing any details.

Overnight, the Jerusalem Post reported that Israel’s authorities had released 90 Palestinian prisoners within the framework of the deal with Hamas in exchange for three female hostages freed on January 19. The first three hostages released under the deal after being held in the Gaza Strip for 470 days were civilians Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. They were greeted by Israeli troops and taken to Israel on Sunday night.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that through mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington, Israel and Hamas agreed on the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.