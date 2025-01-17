G20 foreign ministers to meet in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20-21

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Top diplomats from G20 nations will meet in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20 and 21, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Marat Berdyev said.

"The South African presidency has officially announced a Group of Twenty ministerial meeting under its aegis. The event will take place in Johannesburg on February 20 and 21," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"States representing various geographical zones and a wide spectrum of specialized international organizations have been invited to take part in discussions," he noted. "The key issues on the agenda will include the current geopolitical situation in the world and approaches to the implementation of Pretoria’s priorities centered around strengthening the potential of the global economy on the basis of the principles of solidarity, equality, and sustainability."

"On our part, we have begun preparations for Russia’s participation in the dialogue involving the foreign ministers of the world’s largest economies," the Russian diplomat noted. Moscow, in his words, plans to use this format "to promote constructive approaches to the formation of a fair and democratic world order, free from unilateral dictates, domination and other neo-colonial practices."

"We will reiterate our commitment to the basic principles of international relations envisaged by the United Nations Charter, such as sovereign equality of states, non-interference into domestic affairs of countries, self-determination of peoples and the ultimate demolition of the colonial system," Berdyev stressed.

South Africa took over the one-year presidency in the Group of Twenty from Brazil on December 1, 2024. The theme of its presidency is Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability. Pretoria plans to organize more than 130 events in various formats and at various levels, including four meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors, and two meetings of G20 foreign ministers. The keystone event of the South African presidency will be a summit on November 30, 2025 when South Africa will pass the G20 presidency over to the United States.