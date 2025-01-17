Russia-Iran treaty to determine fate of bilateral relations for two decades — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran will define bilateral cooperation in various fields for at least 20 years to come, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS in an interview.

"This treaty lays a legal and conceptual basis for relations between Iran and Russia that defines cooperation between the two countries across the board for at least the next two decades," he said.

"<…> This document can cover all aspects of [bilateral] relations and lay groundwork for signing other executive agreements, including in the economic, trade, energy, monetary, banking, and investment spheres," the Iranian diplomat noted. "This, in fact, is a roadmap and a driving force to promote the relationship," he added.

So far, the two countries have used the treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation. The 10-year accord has been automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods since it was signed in 2001.

On January 14, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia and Iran will sign a strategic partnership agreement following talks between the two presidents on January 17. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Moscow attaches great importance to the signing of the treaty. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the pact would not envisage establishing a defensive alliance.