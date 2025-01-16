Netanyahu’s office says cabinet to convene only after Gaza deal finalized

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that all aspects of the Gaza ceasefire deal need to be finalized before the matter goes to his cabinet for consideration, his office said.

"Netanyahu firmly insists that all aspects of the agreement need to be finalized before he brings it to his security cabinet and the government for approval. The prime minister will not convene the cabinet or the government until everything is completely finalized," the statement says.

The premier’s office said Netanyahu "strongly rejected" Hamas’ demands to review the map of troop deployments in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border and continues to firmly reject "other demands by Hamas," whose members are "backing out of previously reached understandings."

Israel’s N12 television channel reported earlier on Thursday that the cabinet and the government of Israel are to convene on January 17 to approve the deal, enabling the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Prior to that, Dmitry Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that Netanyahu had held a video linkup with Israeli negotiators in Doha overnight into Thursday, instructing them to reject Hamas' attempts to dictate last-minute terms.