Venezuela continues rapprochement with BRICS countries — Maduro

CARACAS, January 16. /TASS/. Venezuela continues developing closer relations with BRICS countries and thanks them for the support for its accession to the association, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Venezuela’s geopolitical plans include further rapprochement with BRICS countries," he said in an annual address to the National Assembly, or parliament, which was broadcast by the Venezolana de Television TV channel.

"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," he stressed.