Ceasefire deal on Gaza implies release of 33 hostages during 1st stage — newspaper

TEL AVIV, January 14. /TASS/. Israel and Hamas are close to striking a deal on ceasefire in Gaza; its first step will imply liberation of 33 hostages held by the Palestinian movement, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

According to the report, women, children, men older than 55 and the sick will be released first. Haaretz sources believe that most of them are alive. According to the roadmap being discussed, the sides will begin discuss the second stage of the deal, which will imply liberation of all hostages in 16 days. Haaretz notes that it is currently unknown, how many Palestinian prisoners Israel will release during the first stage of the deal. According to the Kan radio, Israel is ready to release about 1,300 prisoners during this stage.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the first stage will last for 42 days. The newspaper claimed that the number of released Palestinian prisoners will depend on how many Israeli hostages are still alive.

On Monday, Reuters reported citing its sources that Qatar handed over the final draft agreement on ceasefire in Gaza and liberation of hostages to representatives of Israel and Hamas. According to the news agency, the additional round of negotiations on declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza will take place in Doha early on January 14.