Over 72 mln people cast early ballots in US election

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Over 72 million American citizens voted early in the presidential election to be held in the US on November 5, according to figures revealed by Florida State University.

Estimates show that 72,045,918 people cast their ballots early. More than 38 million voted in person at polling stations, while almost 34 million voted by mail.

Texas had the largest number of early voters, with 8.6 million ballots cast. Florida (7.3 million), California (6.7 million), North Carolina (4.2 million) and Georgia (4 million) followed.

About 168 million voters are registered to cast ballots nationwide.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5. Former US President Trump was nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate. He is running against US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.