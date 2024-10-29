IDF reports eliminating 40 radicals in clashes in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israeli troops continue combat in the vicinity of the Palestinian Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the army press service, 40 Palestinian radicals have been eliminated there over the past 24 hours.

The press service noted that this involved both ground and aerial strikes.

Additionally, some military infrastructure facilities have been destroyed.

On October 6, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a new operation in the vicinity of Jabalia "following prior IDF intelligence, an ongoing situational assessment, and IDF activity in the field that all indicated the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure" there, "as well as efforts by Hamas to rebuild its operational capabilities in the area."

The operation in Jabalia "to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area will continue as long as required in order to achieve its objectives," the Israeli army press service said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.